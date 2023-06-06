Bushra Bibi seeks court protection to avoid possible arrest

Former first lady Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/@Tonyformanite/File

In a bid to avoid her possible arrest, Bushra Bibi — the wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — on Tuesday moved the Lahore High Court, seeking a blanket cover in all cases registered against her across the country.



The move came amid the ongoing crackdown against the party leadership following May 9 attacks on civil and military installations, a day the army dubbed as “Black Day”.

In her petition, the former first lady feared she could be arrested in any case and sought details of all the disclosed and undisclosed cases registered against her in the country.

The ex-prime minister’s wife pleaded with the court to issue an order restraining the police and law enforcers from arresting her in any undisclosed case.

She made federal and provincial governments, IGs, FIA and other bodies parties in her case.

Bushra Bibi summoned on June 7

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, had summoned the ex-first lady on Wednesday (tomorrow) to record her statement as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.

According to sources, Bushra Bibi’s statement would be recorded as a witness. NAB, under the new law, is bound to tell a person whether he is being summoned as an accused or a witness to record the statement.

Following the procedure, the NAB’s CIT has already recorded the statements of ministers of the previous government. NAB also asked for the records of all the donations received from Al-Qadir University and those who donated to the trust.