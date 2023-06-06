ICC nominates Babar Azam as 'player of the month'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month title, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.



Babar's nomination comes after he once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment towards Pakistan during the five-match home ODI series against New Zealand in which the Green Shirts emerged victorious, securing a commanding 4-1 lead after winning the first two matches in late April and finishing strong with two more wins in early May.

Babar's exceptional batting skills played a pivotal role in Pakistan's success, a feat that came as no surprise to cricket enthusiasts. On May 3, he partnered with Imam-ul-Haq to form an impressive second-wicket century stand, contributing 54 runs from 62 deliveries.

Pakistan posted a formidable total of 287/6, and Babar further showcased his strategic prowess by utilising six bowlers, leading his team to restrict the Kiwis to 261, clinching a comfortable victory.



The 28-year-old dynamic skipper raised the bar even higher in the subsequent match, earning well-deserved recognition as the Player of the Match in a 102-run triumph that put Pakistan ahead 4-1 in the series.

The cricketer's magnificent knock of 107 runs off 117 balls marked his 18th ODI century, propelling New Zealand to an imposing total of 334/6.

As the series unfolded, Babar's ability to rally his teammates and produce remarkable innings solidified his position as a key figure in the game and garnered praise from fans and experts alike.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Ireland's Harry Tector have also been nominated for the title.

