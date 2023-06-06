Taylor Swift snubs Matty Healy breakup to make special announcement

Taylor Swift is ignoring her split news with Matty Healy to make an announcement.

The singer has turned to her Twitter to share the new cover of her upcoming album titled 'Speak Now.'

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I'm VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album."

Taylor continued: "They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up now) and can't wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th. http://store.taylorswift.com."

Responding to the news, fans were quick to express their happiness: "Waiting a whole month for this is going to be difficult," while another added: "This is so beautiful, we can not WAIT!!!"

Another added: "Absolutely STUNNING Taylor, I can't wait to celebrate #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion with you on July 7th and every day for the rest of my life after that."

This comes as the singing sensation parted ways with Matty Healy.

Matty and Swift, who were making headlines about their alleged romance, have broken up, according to TMZ.

Swift is in fact "single" again, although it's still unclear exactly why they've now split up, a friend of the singer close to the situation told the outlet.

The pair attracted massive attention with their pretty whirlwind romance, just last month Matty popped up at all 3 of Nashville concerts, right on the heels of news she and Joe Alwyn called it quits after 6 years together.