Fawad Alam, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir 'likely to lose PCB central contracts'

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to make numerous changes in the central contracts with promotion and demotion for many players after consultation with skipper Babar Azam and other senior cricketers.
The cricket governing body has started working on new deals for the players for the 2023-24 season as the current central contracts will expire on June 30.
The PCB is also discussing whether it should continue to award separate contracts based on white-ball and red-ball cricket.
Due to retirement, veteran batter Azhar Ali will be excluded from the centrally-contracted players list. Meanwhile, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood are also likely to lose their central contracts.
However, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan could be inducted into the list.
The sources also revealed that pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah could be promoted when the new centrally-contracted players’ list is announced.
Red and white ball contracts (5):
Red ball contracts (10):
White ball contracts (11):
Emerging contracts (7):
It will be "difficult" for Indian team to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup, Champions Trophy in 2025, says Indian media
"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha," Virat Kohli says
Pakistan's Zaman Khan, Haider Ali and Naseem Shah also shined in the event
Nadal's incredible career includes 14 men's singles titles at Roland Garros and a total of 22 Grand Slam singles titles
Portuguese footballer signed for Saudi club Al Nassr last year in a deal believed to be worth over 200 million euros
Adil has notched up 41 goals and 21 assists in 182 appearances over course of his career so far