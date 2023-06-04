'He gets angry if he loses': Al-Nassr's winger talks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes the stage during his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 3, 2023. — AFP

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr's winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb revealed that footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has a "fiery attitude" if he loses during training, Sportskeeda reported.

The 38-year-old player joined the Saudi Pro League side in January for two and a half years.

Not long after the Portuguese football player joined Al-Nassr, he scored 14 goals in 19 games, helping the Knights of Najd challenge for the Saudi Pro League title.

"Ronaldo's life is very serious. He gets angry if he loses in training despite having won many European championships and individual titles. This is in addition to his early attendance at training before many others," said Ghareeb while speaking about Ronaldo's attitude.

"I receive great support from Ronaldo. He stands by me greatly and he is the reason I attend training with great enthusiasm. I train with Cristiano, how can I not be excited?!"

However, the 38-year-old's side was knocked out of both the Saudi Super Cup and King Cup of Champions. It also lost to Al-Ittihad by five points.

The five times Ballon d'Or winner has also decided to stay with Al Nassr for next season. He clarified the reports suggesting that he was "unhappy" in the Gulf country and could join Bayern Munich or Newcastle United.

"I think the league is very good but I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. I think the league is good, it's competitive. We have very good teams, we have very good Arab players. The infrastructure I think they need to improve a little bit more," said Ronaldo.

"The referees and the VAR system. I think they should be a little bit more quicker. I think other small things they need to improve, but I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

Ronaldo will play against Al-Shabab in the group stage of the Arab Club Champions Cup scheduled to take place on July 20.