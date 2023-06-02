Jibran Nasir 'returns home' after going 'missing' for almost 22 hours

Social activist, lawyer, and politician Jibran Nasir. — Twitter/@Shehzad89

KARACHI: Prominent lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir returned back to his home almost 22 hours after he reportedly got "kidnapped", Geo News reported Friday.



A team of Karachi police will meet with Advocate Nasir in a while, the officials said.

A day earlier, Nasir's wife — Mansha Pasha — had stated that armed individuals forcefully took her husband away from Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.



In a video statement shared on social media, Pasha said that the incident occurred when they were on their way back home after having dinner late Thursday night.

A visibly shaken Pasha recounted: “Around half an hour ago, my husband Jibran Nasir, who is a renowned lawyer and has done much for the country, was abducted by some people.”

She said their car was intercepted by approximately 15 armed men travelling in a white double-cabin vehicle.

“We were returning [home] from dinner, when a big white car intercepted us, almost causing us to crash. There were some 15 people, armed with pistols. They forcefully took away my husband.”

Case registered

On Friday morning, Karachi police registered a "kidnapping" case of the lawyer on the Pasha's complaint.

The case was registered at the Clifton Police Station of the port city under two sections of the Pakistan Penal Code — 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Police were at first, according to Pasha, not registering the FIR. She said she would move the court if the law enforcers did not register the case.

In her application, she also requested immediate action be taken to ensure his swift release.

The whisking away of the activist was widely condemned by people from all walks of life. A protest was also held in Karachi outside the press club for the Nasir's release.

Protest held in Karachi

Earlier in the day, a protest was also held at the Karachi Press Club against the "abduction" of the lawyer.

A number of people from different professions including Nasir's family participated in the demonstration, demanding the lawyer's safe release.

While the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned Nisar's "kidnapping" and demanded an immediate release of all arrested lawyers.

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) also condemned Nasir's abduction and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the matter.