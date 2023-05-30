'Obi-Wan Kenobi' director teases 'Star Wars' prequel

Obi-Wan Kenobi filmmaker Deborah Chow is giving 'May the force be with you' vibes as she teased Star Wars fans about the possible return of a popular character.

During an interview with Deadline, the filmmaker teased that the events between his demise and Star Wars: A New Hope remain unexplored in the Jedi-master story.



"This was conceived as a limited series; it is closed," adding, "There's 10 more years before New Hope, so never say never."

Echoing Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy's views as she described the show's future earlier.

"That is not an active development," Kennedy told Comicbook at Star Wars Celebration.

"But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

Conceived initially as a full-feature film, Lucasfilm shifted the story to a limited-series after Solo: A Star Wars Story proved to be a financial dud.