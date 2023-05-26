King Charles, Prince William to welcome Harry with 'open arms' if he divorces Meghan Markle?

King Charles and Prince William would both greet Prince Harry back into the royal family with 'open arms' if he divorces Meghan Markle and returns to UK.



This has been reported by Sky News citing a royal source.

In the same report, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has also predicted that Meghan and Harry’s marriage is going to end in divorce in future.

He claimed that if the Duke left his relationship now, he would lose his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet because Meghan would keep them in America and he would not see them.

The former royal servant, however, predicted, "But I have no doubt that when this happens - because we all know that it will happen - he will return to the United Kingdom."

The latest claims regarding Meghan and Harry’s relationship came days after reports Prince Harry has a room permanently booked in a luxury hotel that he visits without Meghan amid rift rumours.