Lahore Qalandars return to pitch in T10 match against PCB XI

Fakhar Zaman during a match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — PCB/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars are returning to the pitch sooner than expected as they are set to take on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI in an exhibition T10 match on May 28.

The players representing Lahore Qalandars will include Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mirza Tahir Baig, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti and Ahmed Danyal, along with cricketers from the franchise’s Players Development Programme.

Meanwhile, Kamran Akmal, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Akhlaq, Abbas Afridi, Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Sajid Khan, Ali Imran and Usman Qadir will be part of the PCB XI.

U19 players will also feature in the match.



The match is meant to be part of a soft launch of the multi-billion Narowal Sports Complex in the Narowal Sports City, which has 14 stadiums and gymnasiums for different games such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton, and other games.

The decision to organise the T10 match was taken last week during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.



“The key objective is to provide the best platform to the youth of the country to sharpen their skills. The complex provides the best setting and hopefully would help in grooming future generations in a big way. Youth of the country has huge potential to transform the country,” said Ahsan Iqbal while chairing the meeting.

Similarly, it was decided that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will start its advertisement campaign one week before the match and all the steps will be taken to facilitate the spectators and players. A huge number of spectators are expected to turn up at the stadium to watch the best available national and international cricketers in action.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to be the guest of honour at the launching ceremony of the state-of-the-art Complex that provides the best international standard-setting for the athletes’ training.