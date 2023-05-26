Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer 'Citadel' season 2 confirmed?

'Citadel' season is going to be directed by Joe Russo, reports

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s spy thriller series Citadel, after getting a successful streaming on Amazon Prime, has been renewed for season 2.



Citadel, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo received a lot of love from the audience all around the world. It became the second most-viewed shows on Amazon Prime.

Keeping in view the immense love that the first season received, the makers have decided to renew the show for another season.

Reportedly, Citadel season 2 shoot is expected to commence soon. Unlike the first season which was directed by the collaborative efforts of the Russo brothers, Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu, the next season will be solely directed by Joe.

However, writer David Weil will continue his journey as the show runner. Meanwhile, Anthony will be working as the executive producer of the show.

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, the confirmation of Citadel season 2 came out with an official statement made by the makers. They stated: "Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. We always aimed to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience.”

“Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew.”