Brighton end Manchester City's winning streak, secure Europa League spot

Brighton ends Manchester City's winning streak, secure Europa League spot. Twitter/sporthiva

Brighton's 1-1 draw against Manchester City ended City's 12-game winning streak in the Premier League and secured Brighton a place in the Europa League for the first time in the club's history.

Phil Foden gave City the lead, but Julio Enciso's stunning long-range strike earned Brighton a well-deserved point. With European football already secured, Brighton is now certain to finish sixth in the league.

Despite the draw, City extended their unbeaten run to 25 games and maintained an eight-point lead at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola praised Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, and to show respect, he fielded a strong lineup that included Erling Haaland.

Haaland had several opportunities to score but couldn't capitalise. However, Brighton soon lived up to Guardiola's praise, putting the champions under pressure with chances from Danny Welbeck and Facundo Buonanotte. Brighton's equaliser came through Enciso, who received a pass from Levi Colwill and unleashed a powerful shot into the top corner.

Brighton had a goal disallowed for offside, and the second half saw fewer goal-scoring opportunities. Haaland thought he had scored, but VAR ruled it out for a foul. Tempers flared briefly on the touchline, and there were minor injury concerns for City's John Stones and Bernardo Silva. Nonetheless, the match ended with Guardiola and De Zerbi sharing a warm embrace of mutual admiration.

Brighton's draw secured their first-ever qualification for the Europa League, marking a significant achievement for the club. Danny Welbeck expressed his joy and praised the club's progress, highlighting the positive environment for young players.

It has been a remarkable season for both teams, with Manchester City clinching another Premier League title and remaining unbeaten in the league since February. The draw showcased City's dominance, but it also marked a historic moment for Brighton as they anticipate their first European campaign.

