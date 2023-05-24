Selena Gomez gets bashed for 'trying to act like Hailey Bieber'

Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building will return for it's third season on August 8

When Selena Gomez made a comeback on social media after a month-long hiatus and shared a series of glamorous photos, she received comments accusing her of "trying to act like Hailey Bieber."

The singer of It Ain't Me posted a series of photos on social media that showed her spending time with her friends in Paris.

Selena was dressed in a dark blue turtleneck sweater paired with light blue ripped denim pants and a grey jacket for her recent photo shoot. Her sleek bun hairstyle was complemented by a pair of sunglasses and golden hoop earrings.

The founder of Rare Beauty was photographed sitting in a restaurant, where she posed for the camera and even made playful expressions by pouting and sticking her tongue out.

While many of Selena's fans admired her look and left positive comments, some of Hailey Bieber's fans suggested that Selena was trying to imitate the style and behaviour of the 26-year-old model.

Supporting Hailey Bieber, one user wrote, “#LeaveHaileyBieberAlone”

One angry user commented, “Why are you stealing Hailey's style to dress? Oh! I know, it’s because you and your team have a picture of Hailey on the wall for inspiration, right? JEALOUSY GIRL”.

Yet another user accused her of copying the model’s style, saying, “Trying to act like Hailey.”

Meanwhile, Gomez has completed the filming of the acclaimed Hulu crime satire Only Murders in the Building, which will premiere on August 8.