Imran ready for talks 'with anyone in power' after back-to-back blows

Following a mass departure of leaders from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to the May 9 vandalism, party chairman Imran Khan Wednesday expressed willingness to negotiate with "anyone who is in power".

Khan, while addressing his supporters, said: "I am forming a committee tomorrow. It will talk to 'anyone who is in power' on two things — if it helps the country according to 'them', I will leave politics. Second, how is it beneficial for the country if elections are held in October."

"Convince us on these two things. If they believe and satisfy the committee that my leaving politics will benefit the country, I will step back and leave politics," he said.



A slew of leaders has been leaving the PTI after party workers ransacked and burnt military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, following Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case earlier this month.



The latest setback the party suffered was earlier today when outspoken PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said he was parting ways with Khan, just a day after Shireen Mazari, who held the same post, quit.

As many as 30 PTI leaders — from all four provinces — have left and more are expected to follow suit, with thousands of workers behind bars for their alleged involvement in the vandalism.

