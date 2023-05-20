Is first Black Republican going to become US President?

Senator Tim Scott, Republican from South Carolina, on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. AFP/File

US Senator Tim Scott has officially filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to run for president, aiming to become the first Black Republican president in US history.

The 57-year-old Republican's decision doesn't come as a surprise, as he had previously formed a presidential exploratory committee in April. The senator plans to announce his candidacy in North Charleston, South Carolina, his hometown, on Monday.

In his campaign, Scott has been actively visiting key states crucial for early momentum in the Republican nominating contest. During these visits, he has emphasised his Christian faith and the conservative values instilled in him while growing up in a single-parent household in poverty. Additionally, Scott has highlighted his unique perspective as the only African American on the Republican side of the US Senate.

On Thursday, Scott took to Twitter to express his vision for the country, stating, "American families are starving for hope. We need to have faith. Faith in God, faith in each other, and faith in America."

However, despite his aspirations, Scott faces an uphill battle. Recent polling data indicates that he currently holds around two percent of support, lagging far behind former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the race, by an average of 54 points.

Joining Scott in the race are several other candidates, including Nikki Haley, Trump's former United Nations ambassador and former governor of South Carolina, as well as Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas. Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder, the first African American to enter the race and a well-known talk radio host, are also vying for the nomination.

Looking ahead, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump's closest rival, is expected to launch his own presidential bid in the coming week, further intensifying the competition among Republican candidates.

Despite the challenges, Scott brings significant fundraising prowess to his campaign. Last month, he announced having $22 million in his Senate campaign account and initiated a $6 million ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire, two crucial early primary states.

As the Republican field continues to take shape, the coming months will test Senator Tim Scott's ability to gain traction and build support in his quest to become the first Black Republican president of the United States.