Warning to PTI: 'Handover terrorists hiding in Zaman Park within 24 hours'

Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir addresses press conference in Lahore, on May 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir on Wednesday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asking it to handover "terrorists" involved in May 9 vandalism — who are currently hiding in Zaman Park — within the next 24 hours.



Mir, while addressing a press conference, said that almost "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at the former prime minister's Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course,” he warned, adding that the government was aware about the presence of these "terrorists" as it had credible intelligence reports.

Accussing the PTI of behaving like a "non-state actor", Mir recalled that the PTI chief has been targeting the military since over a year.

The acting information minister shared that attacks on military installations were carried out during May 09 violent protests under a set plan, adding that the government has adopted a “zero tolerance policy" towards it and interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given a “freehand” to the Punjab Police to deal with “arsonists”.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...