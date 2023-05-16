Katy Perry finally responds to viral King Charles Coronation memes

Katy Perry laughed it off to all her memes after a video went viral for losing her seat at King Charles III coronation on May 6.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after her episode on American Idol, the Roar hit-maker quipped, “I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern.”
“I found my seat,” she jokingly said one week after clips of the singer circling around Westminster Abbey, was all over on the internet.
The musician confessed, “You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it.”
“When you look one way for fifteen seconds it's just all of a sudden the internet takes over,” remarked the 38-year-old.
Perry disclosed that she never “minds a good joke” which is why she showed up as Elastigirl from The Incredibles for this week’s theme on Idol show.
“We had a wonderful Mother's Day this morning and then, you know, I turned into Elastigirl,. That's what moms do! They just know how to juggle so hard. Like, do a little brunch and then get into a full latex costume,” concluded the singer.
