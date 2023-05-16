Liverpool dominate Leicester 3-0, close in on Champions League spot

Liverpool´s Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates with teammates at the end of the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on May 15, 2023. Liverpool wins 3 - 0 against Leicester City. AFP

Liverpool took a step closer to securing a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League with a resounding 3-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Monday. Curtis Jones was the star of the show, netting two goals to lead his team to victory.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has excelled in his new role as a hybrid right-back and midfielder, capped off another impressive performance with a stunning strike. Liverpool's win brings them within one point of the top four, putting pressure on Newcastle and Manchester United to maintain their positions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp acknowledged the importance of their winning streak, stating, "It's all we can do. It would be a real shame if they slip and we're not there. So we have to do our job. I think we have qualified for European football, which six weeks ago wasn't in sight."

Meanwhile, Leicester City's hopes of staying in the Premier League are dwindling, as they remain two points away from safety with only two matches left to play. Their next game against Newcastle is crucial, as a loss combined with wins for Everton or Leeds could seal their fate.

Leicester's defensive weaknesses were exposed once again as Curtis Jones capitalized on a bright start from Liverpool, scoring two goals within three minutes. The visitors' dominance was evident when Luis Diaz raced onto a long ball, allowing Mohamed Salah to deliver a cross for an unmarked Jones to tap in the opener. Jones then showcased his brilliance by controlling Salah's pass and finding the back of the net.

The home crowd grew frustrated with their team's performance, and boos echoed throughout the stadium when Cody Gakpo missed a golden opportunity to extend Liverpool's lead to 3-0. Leicester's attacking threat waned as their confidence dwindled.

Liverpool's resurgence in form has coincided with Alexander-Arnold's new role as a deep-lying playmaker in midfield. The English international demonstrated his quality by scoring a magnificent goal into the top corner, courtesy of a pass from Salah. Although Salah missed a chance to further increase the lead, Liverpool's three goals ensured they secured at least a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

With the end of the Premier League season drawing near, Liverpool's pursuit of Champions League football intensifies, while Leicester's top-flight survival hangs by a thread. The upcoming matches will undoubtedly be filled with tension and excitement as the season reaches its climax.