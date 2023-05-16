France to train Ukrainian fighter pilots, announces Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, in February —AFP/file

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France has extended an invitation to train Ukrainian fighter pilots, demonstrating support for Ukraine while ruling out the deployment of warplanes to Kyiv.

Macron made this announcement following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Paris, which marked his second visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

During a televised interview with TF1 broadcaster, Macron stated, "We have opened the door to training pilots, along with several other European countries who are also prepared. Discussions are ongoing with the Americans."

While Macron mentioned that training could commence immediately, he did not provide specific details.

Ukraine has been actively preparing to reclaim territory captured by Russia and has sought military assistance to enhance the readiness of its troops. However, NATO members have refrained from supplying warplanes, despite Zelensky's persistent appeals for advanced fighter jets such as the US-designed F-16.

Earlier this year, a French official from the air force command mentioned the possibility of providing 13 retired Mirage 2000-C fighters. However, training Ukrainian pilots on these aircraft would likely be time-consuming and impractical.

During Zelensky's visit, he and Macron held a dinner meeting, which was part of Zelensky's diplomatic tour across European nations aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities.

In a joint statement issued by Macron and Zelensky, it was stated that in the upcoming weeks, France would provide training and equipment to multiple battalions, including armored vehicles and light tanks like the AMX-10RC.

Macron did not disclose further specifics during the TF1 interview but mentioned that France had decided to supply additional ammunition and offer assistance in training troops, as well as repairing vehicles and cannons.

Macron emphasized France's continued support for Ukraine's resistance, highlighting the significance of a successful counter-offensive in establishing lasting peace.