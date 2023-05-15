Trump ignores Melania in Mother's Day message

Former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. — AFP/File

Instead of greeting his current wife Melania Trump — mother of his youngest son Barron — in his message on Mother’s Day, the United States former president Donald Trump hit his opponents.

Taking to Truth Social — social media platform created by Trump Media and Technology Group — the former president wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country."

"Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

As prominent people such as former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama heaped praise on their wives for being good mothers, Donald Trump did not praise his wife Melania instead he focused on his opponents.

Contrary to Trump's message, Florida Governor and Republican nominee for the presidential race in 2024 Ron DeSantis posted a very different message on Mother's Day on Twitter with his children.

"Madison, Mason and Mamie are lucky to have the best mother in the world — Casey DeSantis. Thank you for all that you do for our family, we love you very much!" he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, 76-year-old Trump was castigated for cancelling his election rally citing the tornado warnings whereas his opponent Ron DeSantis continued to mingle with his voters.



Donald Trump has never left any opportunity to castigate his opponents. During his appearance at CNN Town Hall Wednesday, he criticised former vice president Mike Pence for not overturning the election, called E Jean Carroll a "whack job" and reiterated that the 2020 elections were rigged.

According to Trump, Democratic former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi is "a crazy woman", Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 Republican presidential primary rival, is "DeSantimonious."

Pence is "the human conveyor belt." The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Babbitt is a "thug".

And when Collins pressed Trump about documents he took from the White House, he said: "You're a nasty person."