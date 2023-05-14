Ceasefire between Israel, Gaza after five days of deadly fighting

Israel´s Iron Dome air defence system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza City on May 13, 2023, over the southern city of Sderot. —AFP

A ceasefire went into effect in and around the Gaza Strip on Saturday, bringing an end to five days of intense cross-border exchanges. The violence resulted in the deaths of at least 33 Palestinians in Gaza and two individuals in Israel.

The truce was scheduled to commence at 10:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) as confirmed by Egyptian and Palestinian sources. However, just prior to 1900 GMT, numerous rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, leading to renewed airstrikes. Israeli air defences successfully intercepted most of the rockets.

Following the ceasefire, people in Gaza cautiously emerged onto the streets that had been empty for days.

The ceasefire was brokered by Egypt, a longstanding mediator in the region, and received the agreement of both Israel and the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad. The Israeli ambassador expressed gratitude to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for his vigorous efforts to secure the ceasefire.

Islamic Jihad confirmed its agreement to the ceasefire and expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts. The recent escalation saw Israel conducting airstrikes targeting Islamic Jihad in response to rocket fire from Gaza, coinciding with the funeral of the group's military commander, Iyad al-Hassani.

During the hostilities, life in Gaza and Israeli communities near the border was dominated by airstrikes and the constant sounding of sirens warning of incoming rockets. Streets in the crowded Gaza Strip remained empty, with only a few shops and pharmacies open. Civilians on both sides expressed their anguish and questioned the reasons behind the violence.

The United States, Israel's close ally, joined international calls for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of civilian life. The mediation efforts of Egypt persisted despite setbacks. The conflict saw casualties and destruction, with both sides experiencing fatalities and significant rocket exchanges.

The recent fighting marked the deadliest escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since August, resulting in numerous casualties. Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has faced severe economic challenges and high unemployment due to the Israeli blockade since Hamas took control in 2007.

The territory has witnessed several conflicts between militant groups and Israel over the years. The current violence intensified following the return of Benjamin Netanyahu to power and the formation of a coalition government comprising right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties.