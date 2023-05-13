PCB unveils new playing style for ICC World Cup

Pakistan team discusses strategy during a match in this undated image. — AFP/File

Aiming for the coveted International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy, the team management on Saturday unveiled a playing style branded as "The Pakistan Way".

The management, through a press release, shared that the national side will approach the upcoming tournament — set to be played in October and November — and the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) to be played in the build-up of the mega-event with “positive and bold tactics and attacking strategies”.

Pakistan are scheduled to feature in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan before the 50-over ACC Asia Cup and the national side will use these opportunities to test their potential, experiment with the bench strength, and fine-tune the side ahead of the global event.

Commenting on the new style, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi stated: “So how do we achieve The Pakistan Way? We achieve this by winning while having our own culture, our own brand of cricket, and our own style.

We will not be satisfied with wins without that culture in the team. Pakistan as a nation is proud of its identity, culture, and style. I love Pakistan and Pakistan cricket; I want to leave behind a legacy as a director where the rest of the world says we want to play The Pakistan Way.”

The PCB statement also shared that to achieve on-field success, the team management will emphasis the importance of building a culture of fraternity and inclusivity.

“Our success will depend on how well we work together as a team on and off the field. It is important to make players take ownership of team goals and enjoy each other’s success. We want to create an environment that will enable our players to perform at their best. An environment where there is less fear of failure but more will to succeed,” team manager Rehan ul Haq stated.