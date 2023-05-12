Ed Sheeran performs 'Life Goes On' in surprise duet with Luke Combs

Ed Sheeran and country singer Luke Combs sing ‘Life Goes On’ at ACM Awards

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday had a surprise guest in Ed Sheeran, who took the stage with Luke Combs to perform his new single Life Goes On in a country rendition. The duet version of the song was released shortly after the show, delighting fans of both artists.

Sheeran's performance followed Combs' rendition of his chart-topping hit Love You Anyway from his album Gettin’ Old.

As the camera turned to Sheeran, who played his guitar and sang the acoustic rendition of new his single Life Goes On, which comes from his album Subtract, Combs joined in.

The Perfect hitmaker and Combs have been friends for five years and previously performed together when Sheeran joined the Beautiful Crazy performer on stage to sing Dive from his album Divide.

Combs has previously told The Bobby Bones Show that the pair first met at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Talking to Billboard, Sheeran recently shared his love for country music saying, "I talk about this to my wife [Cherry Seaborn] all the time. I would love to transition into country," said the 32-year-old

He added, "I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It's just like, brilliant songs."

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards aired Thursday from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Prime Video exclusively streamed the awards live.