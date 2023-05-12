'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer reveals multiversal villain 'The Spot'

The third trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released, featuring Miles Morales as he battles multiple foes, including a Spider-Cat and the nefarious villain known as The Spot, who hops between different dimensions using a portal.
Produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel, this eagerly awaited film is a follow-up to the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019.
The trailer features a glimpse of the new villain The Spot as he tries to rob an ATM machine from inside a bodega. Miles observes the ghost-like creature struggling to open a portal to stick his hand in and rob the machine. It’s almost as if the multiverse-hopping villain has yet to master his powers.
Later, Miles finds himself pitched across the multiverse in order to join a team of Spider-People. The elite team is led by a pragmatic Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099, who will go to any lengths to save the multiverse. “You have a choice between saving one person and saving everyone,” he says to Miles.
Rejecting his proposal, Miles starts a war against several Spider-People from across the multiverse.
“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. Nah, I'mma do my own thing,” Miles tells Spider-Man 2099.
Also starring Hailey Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theatres across the globe on June 8.
The producer and actress have been linked together romantically since 2021
Bardem will also appear in the second film of Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' series later this year
She has released two albums of her own which were fairly well-received
The French actress and filmmaker has been sued by Edwy Plenel, the editor-in-chief of Mediapart magazine
Elizabeth Olsen discusses about her new HBO series in a latest interview
Mae Muller urges young women to let go of shyness and voice out their views