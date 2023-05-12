'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer reveals multiversal villain 'The Spot'

The third trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released, featuring Miles Morales as he battles multiple foes, including a Spider-Cat and the nefarious villain known as The Spot, who hops between different dimensions using a portal.

Produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel, this eagerly awaited film is a follow-up to the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019.

The trailer features a glimpse of the new villain The Spot as he tries to rob an ATM machine from inside a bodega. Miles observes the ghost-like creature struggling to open a portal to stick his hand in and rob the machine. It’s almost as if the multiverse-hopping villain has yet to master his powers.

Later, Miles finds himself pitched across the multiverse in order to join a team of Spider-People. The elite team is led by a pragmatic Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099, who will go to any lengths to save the multiverse. “You have a choice between saving one person and saving everyone,” he says to Miles.

Rejecting his proposal, Miles starts a war against several Spider-People from across the multiverse.

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. Nah, I'mma do my own thing,” Miles tells Spider-Man 2099.

Also starring Hailey Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theatres across the globe on June 8.