Alia Bhatt feels 'honoured' to represent house of Gucci at 'global stage'

Alia Bhatt is also gearing up to make her Hollywood debut soon with film 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt has been honoured to represent famous fashion brand Gucci as a global ambassador.

Taking it to her Instagram, Alia shared her big achievement with her fans along with some pictures. She wrote: “I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci.”

As soon as Alia shared the big news, social media started flooding with lots of messages lauding the actress on her achievement.

Celebrities who congratulated the 30-year-old actress include Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Bhumi Pednekar.

On the other hand, best friend Akansha Rajan also praised Alia. She wrote: “Enough ya its like I’m on Instagram only to get wowed by you every day.”

Just like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is also making her way to the Hollywood. This is the second biggest achievement Alia has unlocked this year.

A few days back, she made a dreamy debut appearance at the world’s biggest fashion event, MET Gala.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is going to make her Hollywood debut this year with film Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.