Republicans defend Trump after verdict in E Jean Carroll case. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump has been found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll in a civil suit, but his Republican supporters have been quick to defend him.

Despite the verdict, Trump has claimed he had "absolutely no idea who this woman is" and intends to appeal.

Former Vice President Mike Pence defended Trump, saying he never witnessed such behaviour during his four and a half years serving alongside him. However, some Republicans have criticised Trump's behaviour and expressed hope that the American people will reach a similar conclusion.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room. Trump denied the allegations and accused Carroll of lying to sell her book.

The Department of Justice sought to intervene in the case in 2020, arguing that Trump's comments were made within the scope of his employment, but a judge rejected the argument.

The jury found that Trump's comments were not within the scope of his employment as president and therefore cannot be protected by the Department of Justice.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said that the verdict showed that "nobody is above the law." Carroll was seen beaming as she left the Manhattan courthouse. However, many Republicans have dismissed the case as just another "attack" from Democrats and anti-Trump opponents.

Senator Bill Hagerty called it a "legal circus" that would have no impact on the American public.

The verdict comes at a time when Trump is considering running for president again in 2024, and it remains to be seen how it will affect his future political aspirations. While Trump's loyal supporters have defended him, some Republicans have expressed hope that the American people will reach the same conclusion as the jury.

Republican presidential nominee candidate and former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson stressed the importance of not undermining the rule of law.