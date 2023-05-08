Scientist theorises why 'humans are unable to contact aliens'

A representational image of the Earth surrounded by epileptical galaxies. — Nasa/File

Scientists have not been able to receive any signal that could back their imagination that there is a life other than Earth and that there are other beings living on the other planets.

Recent scientific research from the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland theorised why human beings have not been able to contact the possible dwellers of other planets, reported The New York Post.

While discussing his research, biophysicist Claudio Grimaldi told EPFL that “we’ve only been looking for 60 years,” suggesting that “aliens may be trying to make contact with us — as we are with them — but given how long we’ve put effort into making contact and our position to possible alien civilisations, patience may be humanity’s ally in the quest for finding other life forms.”

In his theory, he said: "Earth could simply be in a bubble that just happens to be devoid of radio waves emitted by extraterrestrial life."

The research carried out by Grimaldi's analysed the 60 years of radio silence between other living beings out in space and human beings.

He suggested that humanity is "using detectors that are not sensitive enough" to receive messages, and our radio telescopes may not be aimed in the right direction to receive any messages.

This study is based on a model developed for porous materials like sponges.

Grimaldi said: "You can imagine the sponge’s solid matter to represent electromagnetic signals radiating spherically from a planet harbouring extraterrestrial life into space."

“If it is true that we've been in a void region for sixty years, our model suggests that there are less than one to five electromagnetic emissions per century anywhere in our galaxy. This would make them about as rare as supernovas in the Milky Way,” he remarked.

Electromagnetic waves are a kind of energy that travels as a fluctuating electric and magnetic field in space. It can take several forms such as X-rays, microwaves, gamma rays, and so on.

The scientist said that Earth has been positioned in a silent bubble, or pore since we began attempts to contact otherworldly entities.

Grimaldi maintained that in the best possible case, we would have to wait 60 years for these signals to reach our planets. However, he also noted that the time it might take could be around 2000 years. He was of the view that Earth’s radio telescopes will still need to become more advanced and be pointed in the right direction.

As there were no substantial attempts have been made to make contact with humans, there has been a surge in unidentified flying objects reports worldwide.

Footage by Pentagon last month shows a spherical object zooming across the sky above an active military zone.