PTI finds a celebrity stalwart in Pakistani model Azekah Daniel

Pakistani actress and model Azekah Daniel (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi. — Instagram/@azekah.daniel

Pakistani actress and model Azekah Daniel has officially become a part of the main opposition party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — which is led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

"Finally! I decided to jump in for the sake of my country. Joined PTI with Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi," the model wrote on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"We must get our country out of this mess & back on track with progress as it was under PM Imran Khan," Azekah said while sharing several pictures with Zaidi.

The senior PTI leader welcomed Azekah, saying that her vision and understanding of the Imran Khan-led party was a pleasant surprise.

In the pictures, Zaidi could be seen welcoming the model by wrapping a PTI flag around her neck.

The 27-year-old actress has staunchly supported PTI chief Imran Khan in the past.

Recently, she also attended the Iftar at the invitation of PTI MNA Muhammad Aslam Khan where she met with MNA Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, Karachi General Secretary Arsalan Taj, other MNA and officials.

Azekah Daniel is a leading Pakistani actress and has played a leading role in Noor Jehan, Malaal-e-Yaar, and Tera Gham Aur Hum. She has acted in many dramas.

She lives in Karachi and was also on the cabin crew of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) before acting.