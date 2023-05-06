PTI Chairman Imran Khan appears before Islamabad High Court along with other senior leaders to seek an extension in interim bail on May 4, 2023. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was on Saturday summoned for interrogation in different cases related to the alleged attack on Islamabad police during his court hearings at the Federal Judicial Complex earlier this year.

Islamabad police sent notices to the former premier, directing him to appear before the federal capital police on May 10 (Wednesday) and May 11 (Thursday).

In the notice, Imran — who is currently living at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore — was asked to appear in cases numbered 153 and 154 registered at the Ramna Police station on May 10.

Moreover, another notice directed the PTI chief to appear in cases numbered 3 and 4 lodged with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Golra police stations of the federal capital, respectively on May 11.

The joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe vandalism and attack on Islamabad police, will grill the former premier at the Police Line Headquarters in the federal capital.

In March, the federal government set up the high-level JIT to probe four cases filed against PTI chief Khan and his supporters for allegedly attacking courts and law enforcers, vandalism, and stopping the court from functioning.

Addressing a press conference on March 23, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the JIT is headed by Additional Inspector General of Police Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed, comprising representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI) and DIG Headquarters Islamabad Awais Ahmad.

The interior minister had accused Khan of attacking the Federal Judicial Complex with the support of “armed gangs” on February 28 to hinder the courts’ proceedings in connection with Toshakhana, foreign funding, and Tyrian White cases.

The PTI supporters broke the main gate, entered the judicial complex forcefully, and vandalised the courts. A case was filed in this regard under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other charges at Islamabad’s Ramna police station.

The same scenes were witnessed when the PTI chief arrived at the IHC and a separate FIR was registered at the police station under terrorism charges.

On March 18, Khan, along with "armed people" arrived at the judicial complex and attacked the law enforcers. The PTI leader, however, failed to enter the judicial complex at that time. Several police officials and civilians sustained injuries when the PTI’s supporters attacked them.