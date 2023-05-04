BTS's Jimin's music and message inspires brazilian artist and designer LE SSERAFIM Kazuha

South Korean superstar Jimin, a member of the global music phenomenon BTS, has made a huge impact on the life of Brazilian artist and designer LE SSERAFIM Kazuha. The young artist recently revealed in an interview that Jimin's music and influence inspired her to pursue her dreams and shaped the direction of her life.
LE SSERAFIM Kazuha shared that she discovered BTS and Jimin's music in 2018, during a difficult time in her life. She was struggling with personal and professional challenges, and found solace and inspiration in Jimin's artistry and message. She became a dedicated fan, attending concerts and events and immersing herself in the BTS fandom.
The impact of Jimin's music and message was profound, and led LE SSERAFIM Kazuha to pursue her passion for art and design. She enrolled in art school and began creating her own designs, inspired by Jimin's fashion and style. Her unique creations caught the attention of the BTS fandom, and she soon became a sought-after artist, collaborating with other fans and creating fan art and designs that showcased her talent and creativity.
Chris Pratt opens up about his relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Doja Cat shares her views on Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette inspired look at Met Gala 2023
It is unknown whether the Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will survive
Chris Pratt opens up about his relationship with the Guardians cast and director
Russell Crowe discusses his first meeting with the British Royal family in a latest interview
The idol will be beginning his official service next week, his agency confirmed