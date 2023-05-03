Modi govt to convert cantonments into military stations across India

Indian army officials are pictured in this undated file photo. — AFP

In what it has termed as a step towards abolishing "archaic colonial legacies", the union government in India has decided to disband all cantonments across the country.

There are 62 cantonments in India, according to a Times of India report, which stated that the government plans to convert the military area in all of them into "exclusive military stations" under the army's "absolute control". On the other hand, the civilian parts would be merged with the local municipal corporations.

The plan has already been put into action with the cantonment in Himachal Pradesh's Yol disbanded. India's defence ministry issued a notification in this regard on April 27, 2023, according to the report.

The next two cantonments to be disbanded are in Secunderabad and Nasirabad, the Hindustan Times reported.

"The process will be faster in cantonments where the demarcation between civil and military areas is easy. Others will take time," an official was quoted as saying.

Defending the move, Indian defence officials said that civilians residing in cantonments had been unable to access government welfare schemes offered through the municipalities till now. However, they would now be able to do so.

"Cantonments have become unmanageable, with neither the military nor the civilians being happy. There is always a tussle between them. The step will also reduce the strain on the annual defence budget for the development and maintenance of civil areas in cantonments," an official said.