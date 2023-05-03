Good news for Shahid Afridi fans

Shahid Afridi celebrates in his trademark starfish fashion during a PSL match on March 11, 2019. — PSL

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Khan Afridi has recently shared when his fans will be able to see him in action.

During a show on a private channel, Afridi shared that he planned to participate in a number of franchise cricket leagues in the upcoming months.

In response to a fan's query on the show, Afridi revealed: "I got an offer to play in the T10 league last year but I couldn't go there due to some personal commitments. This year if they offer me, I will play inshallah," he shared.

He further added that he would be playing in Canada T20 league, a league in America and Sindh Premier League (SPL).

"You will see me in action inshallah," he added.

The former skipper shared that he is working on his fitness.

Recently, Afridi captained Asian Lions in Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Qatar. Under his leadership, Asian Lions won the tournament.

The explosive batter last featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022. He played for Quetta Gladiators in the league. This year, no team picked him.

Later on, he featured in Kashmir Premier League (KPL) but couldn't play all the matches due to fitness issues.

The all-rounder is currently the ambassador of Sindh Premier League (SPL)'s first edition, scheduled to take place this year. This league aims to empower the young talent of Sindh.