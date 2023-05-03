Woman ingests five-year-old son's body part after murdering him

A horrifying incident took place in Egypt where a 29-year-old mother allegedly murdered her toddler before decapitating his body and eating a part of his head, The Mirror reported.
The mother named Hanaa killed his son and ingested a part of his body as she "wanted him to stay with her forever", a law enforcement source said.
The police arrested the woman after they found out the five-year-old Youssef's body remains on the mother's property.
Hanaa, who has been separated from her husband for some years, said that she did not intend to kill her son named Youssef. She claimed that her mental health issues led to her committing such a heinous act.
The local media said that the woman is yet to undergo a mental health evaluation as a part of the investigation.
In a separate incident in Kenya, a woman appeared in court for stabbing her two-year-old girl before decapitating and eating her liver.
The 24-year-old named Olivia Naserian killed her little girl, Glory Njeri, with a knife. The court ordered the woman to stay in custody for an additional 10 days as the investigation continues.
The girl's body was taken for postmortem and additional time was sought to establish the woman's mental condition.
"We believe the court will give us more time to investigate this matter, we also want to establish whether this woman is normal or has a mental illness," said Benson Mutia, who is the Kitengela Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss.
"What she did to her own baby is unexplainable."
Eyewitnesses reportedly saw the woman stabbing the baby through the window while "singing hymns and obsessively reciting the alphabet".
