Sean Murphy's two homers lead Braves to 9-8 victory over Mets

Atlanta's Sean Murphy. Twitter

The Atlanta Braves won their second consecutive game against the New York Mets, edging out the home team 9-8 in the first game of Monday's doubleheader. The win was Atlanta's fifth in their last six games, while the Mets suffered their sixth loss in seven games.

Atlanta's Sean Murphy was the star of the show, hitting two three-run homers in the first and seventh innings, respectively. This brought his season home run total to eight, and earned him six RBIs, matching his career high. It was also the third multi-home run game of his career.

The Braves hit a total of four home runs during the game, including a two-run shot by Kevin Pillar and a solo homer from Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna's homer was particularly impressive, as it measured 448 feet and landed in the front row of the upper deck. These power plays gave Atlanta an early 6-1 lead, which they managed to maintain for the rest of the game.

Starting pitcher Spencer Strider had a solid outing for Atlanta, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on five hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts. A.J. Minter closed the game in the ninth inning, earning his sixth save despite allowing a two-out pinch-hit home run to New York's Eduardo Escobar. Brett Baty lined out hard to right field to end the game.

The Mets attempted a comeback, scoring twice in the seventh inning to narrow the gap, but ultimately fell short. Their Denyi Reyes struggled in his one-plus inning as the opener, allowing five runs on five hits, including two homers.

New York's offense was led by Francisco Lindor, who had an RBI single in the first inning, and Pete Alonso, who hit his 11th home run of the season in the third inning. Alonso's homer, his first since April 21, tied him for the league lead in home runs.

Although the Mets managed to score a total of eight runs, they were unable to overcome Atlanta's impressive power display. With the win, the Braves move to 15-16 on the season, while the Mets fall to 11-14.