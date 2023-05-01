Manisha Koirala about to make comeback through Ponniyin Selvan 2

Manisha Koirala will return to screens with Ponniyin Selvan 2

Actress Manisha Koirala recently reunited with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for a special screening of "Ponniyin Selvan 2," the highly-anticipated sequel to Ratnam's epic historical drama.

Koirala, who has worked with Ratnam on several projects in the past, including "Bombay" and "Dil Se," shared a picture with the director on her social media handles, expressing her excitement for the film.

In the picture, Koirala is seen posing with Ratnam, who is holding a DVD of the film. She captioned the post, "With my guru and mentor Mani Ratnam, watching his masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan 2. So excited!"

"Ponniyin Selvan 2," which is based on the historical novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, features an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Karthi, among others. The film is being produced in two parts, with the first part expected to release later this year.