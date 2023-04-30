Prince Harry's explosive revelations suggest he and Meghan won't return to royal 'prison'

Prince Harry's bombshell revelations in his chat with a famous US TV host suggests as the Sussex will never return to the royal fold for good as the Duke likened the royal family to a prison, saying he felt "trapped" being there.

In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey months after stepping down as senior working royal, the Duke claimed he felt “trapped.” He also assailed his family for trying to convince him to stay, even when his wife Meghan felt suicidal.

King Charles younger son, who's confirmed to attend the coronation alone, continued: "Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ She [Markle] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that."

Harry, without any hesitation, went on saying: "It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like the list is growing, and it all comes back to the same people, the same business model — the same industry."

These claims suggest that the couple, who have relocated to the US to live a life of their choice, left the palace for good and they had burnt all their boats at the same time as they did not stop making more revelations about their royal life and the Firm's treatment to them.

Harry also slammed his dad, now King, over his parenting as he claiming he made him "suffer” as a child: "My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you."

He added: "That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

He also claimed the royal family tried to smear his wife before the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah, saying they "are still trying to control the narrative."

"That’s heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried and she cried and she cried." Harry said. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims are enough to predict that they don't want to return to the 'prison' again.

harry would attend his father and stepmother's crowning ceremony alone on May 6 as Meghan has decided to say in California, where they relocated after quitting the royal job, with their children Archie and Lilibet.