Vicky Kaushal witnesses major 'fan moment' as he gets to meet 'Gulzar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy'

Vicky Kaushal feels star-strucked as he meets poet Gulzar and the famous music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
Vicky shared the priceless picture on his Instagram and wrote: "Can't believe I got to be in the same room as them and see them create magic! Gulzar Saab - SEL - Meghna."
Through this picture, the actor hinted that he might be working with these legends on the music of his upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. He also mentioned the release date of the film .i.e. December 1, 2023.
The happy picture posted by Kaushal features the Kal Ho Na Ho trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, poet-lyricist Gulzar and director Meghna Gulzar.
Raazi actor is currently busy shooting for Sam Bahadur. A film based on India's first field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was the first ever Indian army officer to be promoted to Field Marshal during the Indo-Pak war in 1971.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.
Jamie Lee Curtis penned, 'So thrilled for her . What a mama she will be'
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan collaborated in 'Pathaan' together after 'Karan Arjun'
Arnold Schwarzenegger publicly lauded son-in-law's performance in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' ahead of release
Madonna is reportedly working on a brand new transformation
Lizzy Caplan has a bone to pick with the growing Instagram 'body-flaunting' trend
Martin Scorsese argues for investment in the 'future of cinematic experience' at CinemaCon