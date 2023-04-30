Point zero: Shaheen Shah Afridi reminisces 'best moment' of life

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Instagram/@ishaheenafridi10.

Pakistani pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has recalled the "best moment" of his life by posting a throwback photo on Instagram of when he had just stepped into the field of cricket.



Shaheen was just a boy — when he started playing cricket — as seen in the picture posted on the photo and video-sharing app.

"There comes a moment that shapes your life," Shaheen wrote. It was just this "moment" for the star cricketer when he started from point zero and aced the sport through his passion and skills.

"Cricket is my life and this is the moment, the day I started at zero and it was the best moment of my life.



"When you are at Zero, you have the hunger, the will, and the passion to do so much more. To never stop!" said the 23-year-old cricketer, who joined the national squad when he was just 18.

The youngster is currently playing against New Zealand in the five-match home series in Rawalpindi. However, the pacer was rested in the second ODI match due to an injury and replaced by Ihsanullah.

Pakistan won the first ODI match against the Black Caps on Thursday by five wickets while the second ODI by seven wickets in Rawalpindi on Saturday, courtesy of centuries by opener batter Fakhar Zaman.

The other matches of the current series are in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Lineups

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah