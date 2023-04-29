Kim Yo Jong condemns US-South Korea agreement as threat to security

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, delivers a speech in Pyongyang on August 10, 2022.— AFP

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has criticised the recent security agreement made by the United States and South Korea, CNN reported.

The pact, which aims to deter North Korean aggression, includes the deployment of a nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea for the first time since the 1980s. Kim Yo Jong condemned the deal as a product of the US and South Korea’s extreme anti-North Korean hostile policy and a threat to the peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world.

She also labelled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol a "fool" and criticised President Joe Biden's statement that any nuclear attack against the US and its allies will result in the end of the North Korean regime, calling it a nonsensical remark.

This marks North Korea’s first response to the new security pact, which was a product of months-long discussions between officials from both countries.

The US has pledged to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning in the event of a conflict with North Korea. According to the agreement, the US will take steps to make deterrence more visible by regularly deploying strategic assets, including a US nuclear ballistic submarine visit to South Korea.

However, officials have made it clear that such assets will not be stationed permanently, and there are no plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean peninsula.

Kim Yo Jong is believed to be one of her brother's most trusted confidantes and holds a prominent position in North Korea's top decision-making body. Her comments reflect the North Korean regime's long-standing opposition to the US and South Korea's military presence in the region.

Meanwhile, President Biden has hailed the "ironclad" alliance between the US and South Korea and issued a warning to Kim, stating that a nuclear attack against the US or its allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of any regime that takes such action.