Brazilian great Ronaldinho to launch street soccer league

Veteran Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho. — AFP/File

Veteran Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho will launch a worldwide street soccer league to provide young footballers full of talent with the opportunity to showcase their prowess at the game while garnering success and stardom.

The tournament is expected to begin in late 2023 under the banner of the Ronaldinho Global Street League, the organisers said on Saturday. For the best players of all ages from around the world to become a part of the competition, they will be initially filtered through the league's social media trial process where they will get the chance to share their skills and tricks of the game.

Skills competitions and head-to-head games will be scheduled in major cities internationally and to become a part of the Ronaldinho Globe Street Team, the teams will compete in a league for the "RGSL Champions" title.



"We believe there is massive value in the space — and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support the players of the future,” the veteran soccer player said while announcing his much-anticipated venture.

The specifics about the locations of events and times for the league have not been shared yet.

To launch the league with a bang, the former Brazilian star player has collaborated with his brother and sports agent Roberto de Assis Moreira and the co-founder of Mike Tyson’s Legends League Sophie Watts.

"Ronaldinho and I grew up in an underprivileged community in Brazil. We know first-hand the power of street football in empowering youth and are fully dedicated to discovering and supporting street soccer players around the world through RGSL," Moreira said.