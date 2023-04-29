Meghan Markle’s estranged dad begs for daughter’s attention in new interview

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr. will make a “deathbed plea” to the Duchess of Sussex to fix their strained bond in his upcoming interview.



The 78-year-old’s interview with Channel 7's Taylor Auerbach, in which he will share unseen family videos and "an extraordinary message," alongside other daughter Samantha Markle and son Thomas Markle Jr., will be released a week before King Charles’ coronation.

In a teaser of the interview, set to be aired on 30th April, Thomas begged for the Suits alum’s attention by making a "deathbed plea" to "the daughter he lost."

"How can I fix this?" he says in the clip while holding childhood photos of Meghan.

At one point during the interview, Samantha says of Meghan, "She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad” to which her brother adds, "We're not going to go away."

"This is going to change everything," he added.

Announcing the Markle family interview on Twitter, the broadcaster Taylor Auerbach shared the teaser, captioning it, "WORLD EXCLUSIVE: This Sunday on @7NewsSpotlight - Meghan Markle as you've never seen her before.”

"For the first time, the Markles unite with an extraordinary message on the eve King Charles III’s coronation. These hidden tapes will stun the world! Only on @Channel7," he added.