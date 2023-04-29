Peer Pressure: Nine Indian students kill themselves after failing exams

A representational image of an empty classroom. — AFP/File

A shocking incident surfaced from India's Andhra Pradesh, where nine students killed themselves while two others attempted suicide after seeing their results, NDTV reported.



According to news reports, a total of one million students appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination but only 61% of the students in grade 11 and 72% in grade 12, could pass it.

The publication stated that the disheartened students killed themselves within 48 hours of the announcement of the results.

One of the victims, B Tarun, 17, from the Srikakulam district of the state jumped in front of a running train, while a female student, A Akhilasree, 16, also killed herself due to being distressed by Fs in some of the subjects of intermediate.

Another 17-year-old girl Anusha died by jumping into a lake while a boy from the same district killed himself by consuming a pesticide.

Another teenager B Jagadeesh, who was reportedly depressed for having low marks in intermediate, died by hanging himself.

The news comes amid a rise in suicide incidents in Indian colleges. Four students studying on different campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) committed suicide this year.

Following the depressing incident, police and psychologists urged the students to avoid taking such extreme steps as they have their entire lives ahead of them and can change their failures into success.

This is not the first time incidents like these have come to the fore as many students suffer from depression after securing low marks or failing in an exam.