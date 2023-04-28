Luka Modric may have to miss Copa del Rey final, says Real Madrid manager

Luka Modric controls the ball during the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid on March 2, 2023. — AFP

The Los Blancos star midfielder Luka Modric could miss the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6 due to a thigh injury, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Friday confirmed.

The thirty-seven-year-old was on the field for a little over an hour before being substituted, in Madrid's 4-2 loss against Girona over the weekend.

The Los Blancos are looking to win the Copa del Rey for the 20th time in their history.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Madrid's LaLiga game against Almeria on Saturday Ancelotti said: "He had an injury in the match against Girona and is out of action."

The Madrid manager said: "It's pending evolution and we don't know if he will be fit for the Copa match. We are hurt and we hope he can recover soon to play in the important matches."

Defending champions Madrid will face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on May 9.

Earlier, Modric rejected an enormous offer of €60m for a two-year contract from Saudi Arabia, according to Spanish media.

The Croatian is keen on retiring in Madrid despite being offered a contract worth 30 million euros per season in Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid will expire at the end of the current season. He joined the Los Blancos in 2012 and has played a key role in five Champions League titles.

“I am doing everything I can to give my best and deserve the chance to continue here. I can’t do more, I have always had a very good relationship with the club and that’s not going to change," Modric said in February earlier this year.

"Just like last year, there’s no rush, we’re halfway through the season and there are many challenges ahead. I’m focused on that, on getting back to my best level, let’s see what happens,” he added.

In 2018, Modric also ended the long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or for the first time.