JK Rowling slams Ireland’s Eurovision Act of ‘misogyny amid trans row

JK Rowling has recently hit out at Ireland’s Eurovision act of “preening, self-satisfied misogyny” after they sacked their creative director over transgender tweet.



Lately, the Irish act Wild Youth revealed that they had parted ways with Ian Banham and would “no longer let him near their team” after a screenshot resurfaced on Twitter, which appeared to be from his profile.

The post seemingly slammed an article about Zara Jade, a transgender woman who stabbed her partner before tying her up and leaving with her bank card, which featured a headline referring to Jade as a “woman” reported via Independent.

On April 26, the Harry Potter author took to Twitter and showed support to Banham alongside the hashtag #IStandWithIanBanham.

Rowling tweeted, “The re-traumatisation of female rape survivors, including this man’s victims, on seeing him called a woman by the press counts for nothing, naturally.”

“The so-called kindness and inclusivity of @bandwildyouth is preening, self-satisfied misogyny,” she added.

In another post, Rowling wrote, “For those confused as to why Ian Banham was fired and publicly lambasted by @bandwildyouth, here’s one of his ‘horrifying’ tweets. His crime is standing against the insanity of pretending knife-wielding rapists are women if they say they are.”