Faysal Qureshi's daughter says actor barred her from working in dramas

A collage of actor and television host Faysal Qureshi (right) and his daughter Hanish Qureshi

Actor and television host Faysal Qureshi's daughter, Hanish has revealed how the celebrity didn't let her work in the industry.



"I received offers of dramas and films when I was in college. At that time, my father was like 'over my dead body'," Hanish said in a recent interview with a web channel on YouTube.

When the interviewer asked what was the reason for Faysal's strictness, she said that the actor considered education more important than anything.

Hanish, who is a realtor, said that it did a great favour to her and helped her stand on her feet.

“I love being a star child but there are pros and cons of that," she said, adding that as far as the pros were concerned, a star child has access to everything.

“But the cons are that you will be scrutinised at every moment of your life and there is a lot of pressure."

Hanish said that she has stopped taking that pressure and stopped worrying about what the world thought about her.

"There is a lot of hatred and judgement, but I don’t care about any of it," she said.

Commenting on her father's second marriage and family, Hanish said that she totally supports her father and his family.

“It is not a situation, it is a choice. If the parents get married [again] if they don’t have the compatibility, they have the right to move on.

She said that she was at the forefront in Faisal’s second marriage and was very happy about it.

A man has the right and a woman has the right to move on

“If you father or your mother is treating each of their families equally, then that’s the best thing that can happen”

She said that she has a very good connection with her dad.

"They are a separate family I love them and respect them," said Hanish.