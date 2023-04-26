Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'

Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently made a statement about the Indian television industry, asserting that women are the driving force behind it and are paid much higher than their male counterparts. Her statement has stirred a debate among fans and critics alike, with some agreeing with her while others are skeptical about her claims.



According to Raveena, women are paid much higher than men in the TV industry. She cited examples of female hosts and actors who have made a mark in the industry and earned more than their male counterparts. Raveena added that women have a significant impact on the content and direction of the TV industry, both in front of and behind the camera.

Raveena Tandon has been a popular figure in the Indian entertainment industry for over three decades, having acted in numerous films and television shows. She is also a producer and has worked on several successful TV projects.