Prince Harry hated life ‘constrained by formality’: ‘Ran away for a different life’

Prince Harry’s entire saga has reportedly been “playing out like a 24/7 version of Succession,” in the eyes of experts, but “with slightly less swearing.”
This admission and claim has been issued by an editor for The Mirror, Jessica Boulton.
The admissions have been shared by The Mirror, and start by questioning, “To us mere mortals, the whole saga’s playing out like a 24/7 version of Succession, with slightly less swearing (and actually a lot less money on the line).”
“Yet here’s the question: is it any wonder Prince Harry might have wanted a different life for his own family?”
“Put the money aside and ask yourself: Would you rather have a home life, where you must constantly consider how your every action or decision will reflect on the family ‘Brand’?”
“Where your father and sibling are so constrained by the formality of their positions, there’s an unavoidable air of aloofness between you?”
“Or, would you prefer a loving home, where you can spend time with your kids, hug them, have fun with them, free from the constant, overriding obsession about how your every choice reflects the reputation of The Firm?”
