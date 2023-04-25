Who is Julie Chávez Rodriguez?

Combo Image shows Julie Chávez Rodriguez (l) and US President Joe Biden (r).— Screengrab/USA Today, AFP

On Tuesday, US President Biden announced his intention to run for reelection in 2024, with Julie Chávez Rodriguez at the helm of his campaign. Chávez Rodriguez has a rich background in politics, having served under two previous presidents and worked on Biden's successful 2020 presidential campaign.



Chávez Rodriguez's political roots run even deeper, as she is the granddaughter of the late labour leader César Chávez and the daughter of Arturo Rodriguez, the UFW's president emeritus.

She has spent much of her career advocating for the rights of farm workers and previously served as the director of programs at the Cesar E. Chavez Foundation.

Chávez Rodriguez has spoken publicly about how her upbringing shaped her values and passion for community organising. She witnessed firsthand the struggles of farm workers and saw how organising could empower marginalised communities. Chávez Rodriguez volunteered for Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, which led to jobs in the Obama administration, including at the White House and the Department of the Interior.

After working for then-Senator Kamala Harris, she became the deputy campaign manager for the Biden-Harris campaign, where she played a crucial role in courting Latino voters. She currently serves as a senior advisor and assistant to the president, as well as the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Despite her family's legacy, Chávez Rodriguez's colleagues speak highly of her on her own merits. Cecilia Munoz, who previously ran the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration, emphasised that Chávez Rodriguez earned her position based on her skills and integrity.

Chávez Rodriguez's leadership in Biden's reelection campaign highlights the importance of community organising and advocacy for marginalised communities. Her extensive experience in politics, along with her deep commitment to social justice, make her a valuable asset to the Biden administration.