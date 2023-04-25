Naseem Shah says 'my manager responded to Urvashi'

Former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela and Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. — Twitter/@urvashirautela/@inaseemshah

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has finally revealed that it was not him who responded to Indian model and actress Urvashi Rautela's comment on Instagram.



The purported social media interaction between the young pacer and Rautela has been one of the most interesting topics lately as Pakistanis want to know if there is actually something cooking between the two.

Naseem and the ex-pageant winner had been associated with each other due to a fan-made video, posted by the model after a Pakistan-India match in Asia Cup 2022. Naseem was playing in the match and Urvashi was among the spectators.

The video showed the model smiling and blushing, and coincidentally, Shah was also recorded smiling during the same match — giving her the opportunity to juxtapose herself in the video.

Ever since the video came to light, Naseem and Urvashi's "relationship" has been the talk of the town and this made the fans hunt for any interaction between the two on social media.

Months after posting the video, the Indian model and actress Urvashi Rautela was at it again.

She wished the pacer a "happy birthday" on Instagram as the cricketer turned 20 this year.

The ex-pageant winner commented on an Instagram post shared by Naseem congratulating his fellow teammate Shadab Khan on his wedding.

"Congratulations mere Chotay bhai @shadab0800 [...]may Allah bless you both on this day with a life time of shared love and joy," the cricketer had written in his caption adding "Best Wishes Always" for his colleague's married life.



Deep down in the comments section was a birthday wish by Urvashi for the young pacer alongside a congratulatory message for being conferred with an honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

"Happy birthday @inaseemshah congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank," she wrote in her comment.

To everyone's surprise, the young cricketer responded to the model with a humble "thank you" followed by an emoji gesturing gratitude with both hands joined together.

However, after getting a lot of traction, Naseem broke the silence to tell that he didn't reply to the comment.

Speaking to the host during a talk show on a private TV channel, Naseem said that he doesn’t see his Instagram account much so he had told his manager to respond if he received any birthday wishes.

“I didn’t know that he [manager] would write thank you to any one,” the young cricketer said smilingly.

When prompted to tell if he likes Urvashi or not, Naseem said that he loves all the people.

“Everyone is a human, everyone is good and I like all the humans,” he said.