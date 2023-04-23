Efforts to arrange talks between PTI, ruling alliance underway

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (left), PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Qaiser addressing a press conference on August 20, 2018, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNewsLive

With the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) having a rigid stance over an election dialogue, efforts for arranging talks between the members of the ruling alliance and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reach a consensus on the date of the poll are underway.



PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq had contacted PTI's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry. He said that the PML-N leader prayed that the political parties find a way out of this situation and free and fair elections become a possibility.

Criticising Fazl's scathing press conference, Elahi said that the JUI-F leader — who is also the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — held a presser against the chief justice, judiciary and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq also contacted Elahi via a phone call and discussed the ongoing political situation. He said that all the stakeholders should play their role to steer the country out of the problems.

Fazl refuses to 'agree with reasoning being given for talks with Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Fazl has said that the Supreme Court rather than “uniting” is “pressurising” politicians to unite.

The JUI-F chief’s statement comes as the ruling alliance attempts to convince Fazl to hold talks with Khan. The push also comes after the Supreme Court asked the government to hold talks with the PTI chief on elections.

“We do not agree with the reasoning and philosophy being given for holding talks with Imran Khan right now,” Fazl told Geo News. He also wondered why the government should “bow down” to the PTI chief and hold talks with “someone who bankrupted the country”.

The PDM president also asked the Supreme Court not to disrespect the Parliament’s resolution regarding the release of funds for the Punjab elections. He also asked the politicians to tell the Supreme Court, respectfully, that they do trust them.

“It is a matter of concern and shock that the Supreme Court is completely divided today. Supreme Court rather than uniting is pressurising politicians to unite,” said the JUI-F chief. He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to show any weakness in court.

In the recently held fiery press conference against the Supreme Court, the JUI-F chief had said that he stands by every word he said.