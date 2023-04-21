Meghan Markle no longer part of royal ranks after snubbing reigning King

Experts believe Meghan Markle is no longer part of the royal fold, especially considering her snub against King Charles.
These claims and admissions have been made by media personality Ryan-Mark Parsons.
According to a report by Express UK, he claimed, “They are no longer working royals. They have their titles but they are very much living an independent life away from the institution, the work and the responsibilities.”
“They're not really a part of the family like they were before,” Parsons also added.
“It's supposed to be a celebration of King Charles and the monarchy in general and their presence will just become very distracting.”
“Them being there would bring a lot of media attention and there will be examinations on how Kate Middleton and Prince William will be interacting with them.”
